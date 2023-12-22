Jolt to golf enthusiasts as Bangalore Golf Club hikes entrance fee by 400%

Bengaluru: The century-old Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) has increased the entrance fee for permanent memberships by 400% to Rs 5 lakh, with the hike expected to affect at least 3,000 golfers who are on the waiting list.
Some members of the club felt the steep hike — taken at a special general meeting held recently — was unreasonable as it could discourage genuine golf enthusiasts who do not hail from well-do-do families. The entrance fee was last revised in 2014.
In a letter issued to golfing applicants, the BGC has informed that the one-time fee has been increased from the existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh with immediate effect.
Citing the Board’s decision dated Oct 19, the management has requested the applicants to pay Rs 4 lakh by April 2024. From 3,000 applicants alone, the BGC stands to earn Rs 120 crore in four months.
“The entrance fee for membership to this prestigious institution in the country is among the lowest when compared to any other golf club or social club of similar standing,” the notice issued to the waiting-to-be members stated.
At the moment, the waiting period to become members of the club stands anywhere between 10 and 20 years depending on the domicile, golf skills etc. The BGC’s notice goes on to state that the names from the waiting list for the permanent membership will be removed and the money paid so far (Rs 1 lakh) would be returned if the applicant does not pay the differential amount.
“While it is not intentional to raise the entrance fee on par with other clubs, the steep increase in maintenance of the golf course and other facilities has necessitated the enhancement of the entrance fee,” the notice states. The BGC also attributed future fund requirements as one of the reasons for the hike.
While the Rs 5-lakh hike applies to the general category (new memberships), the BGC has also increased the entrance fees for children of members (to Rs 50,000), NRI associates ($40,000), long-term associate (Rs 7 lakh) and corporate associate (Rs 40 lakh for two nominees for 10 years or Rs 55 lakh for three nominees for 10 years).
Other than this, the subscription fees, paid by the members on a monthly basis, have also been increased.
Some members said the hikes are sure to discourage people who have no connections in the golfing clubs to take up the sport.
“We are yet to come out of the colonial hangover. Firstly, the BGC is sitting on leased land of the government; secondly, the club has the scope to trim down its expenses to encourage diverse memberships by reducing the entrance fee,” a member said.