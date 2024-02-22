Kannada nameboard rule: Traders urge BBMP not to take coercive action till Feb 28 deadline

Bengaluru: As the February 28 deadline approaches for the enforcement of the 60 per cent Kannada on nameboards rule for commercial establishments, traders have appealed to the BBMP and the state government to refrain from taking coercive action until after the deadline has passed.
Traders have also urged the government to ensure that pro-Kannada groups do not engage in harassment or vandalism against them, as many traders are currently in the process of changing their nameboards.
The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) stated that traders are keen on installing the new nameboards and would abide by the rules.
In a statement, the FKCCI said, "We request the Government of Karnataka and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to initiate any action for the above rule till the deadline of February 28 and also urge the government to ensure that no one takes law into their own hands to harass the traders and commercial establishments.”
Kailash Balar, secretary of the Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association, said changing nameboards is a financial burden, especially for small traders. “The cost may spiral up to Rs 30,000 and so, some may be doing it slowly. They will abide by the law and must be given time till February 28,” he said.
The traders’ request follows recent incidents of vandalism in Jayanagar and the closure of several shops on Brigade Road by the BBMP last week.
