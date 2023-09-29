Karnataka bandh: Bengaluru to face heat for third time in a month

For the third time in a month, Bengaluru is set to face the heat of the shutdown as ‘Kannada Okkuta’ led by Vatal Nagaraj would stage a protest on Friday against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The city almost ground to a halt on Tuesday after a bandh was observed on the same issue by Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi, an umbrella outfit comprising pro-farmer and other like-minded organisations.