Karnataka Bandh disruptions: Passengers asked to reach airport early

A day ahead of the Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, operators of the Kempegowda International Airport advised passengers to plan for possible disruptions in public transport services to the airport.
Bangalore International Airport Limited, in a passenger advisory, said disruptions in these services are anticipated during Friday’s day-long shutdown.
“Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly. Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates,” the advisory said.
At least two airlines, while responding to their passengers’ queries on X, said their flights on Friday are on schedule but recommended planning for public transport disruptions.
Akasa Air, while stating that the state-wide bandh could leave an impact on public transport services, recommended “extra travel time” to the passengers and asked them to reach the airport at least three hours prior to the departure of their flights. Passengers who choose not to travel to or from Bengaluru on Friday can request to be rebooked on an alternate flight at no additional cost by calling 9606112131, the airline said.
IndiGo noted on X that travel to the airport may take longer than normal due to the bandh. “We recommend arriving at least 2.5 hours before domestic and 3.5 hours before international departures,” the airline said.