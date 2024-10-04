Home
Kengeri college students squeeze into classrooms vacated by school kids in Bengaluru

Unlike traditional morning classes, their day begins at 12.30 pm, only after the 800 junior students vacate their classrooms.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 00:20 IST

The Government First Grade College at 1st Main Road Kengeri Satellite Town. It shares its premises with the Government High School.

Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V 

Published 04 October 2024, 00:20 IST
Bengaluru newsKengericlassroomsCollege students

