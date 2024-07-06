KIA customs officials foil gold smuggling by passenger

Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) thwarted an attempt by a passenger to smuggle gold from Dubai on Wednesday.
Officials have seized Rs 77 lakh worth of semi-solid paste.
A 23-year-old passenger arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on Wednesday. He concealed the gold inside a specially designed compartment in his underwear. However, to avoid getting caught, he handed it over to an Emirates staffer, who hid it under a water cooler in the pantry next to the airline's office at the airport.
Based on confirmed leads, an officer caught the passenger and later seized gold from the Emirates staffer.
According to customs sources, the passenger worked as a delivery boy and had gone to Dubai for a holiday.
The staffer who hid the gold had been working with Emirates for over 15 years.
Published 05 July 2024, 22:29 IST