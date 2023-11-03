KPSC exams on Nov 4, 5: Prohibitory orders around centres

Bengaluru: To ensure safe conduct of the Group C examinations of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Saturday and Sunday, prohibitory orders have been clamped around the centres.
The orders, issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), will be enforced 200 metres around all the exam centres.
The commissioner directed all Xerox shops near the exam centres to close on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm, and from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday.