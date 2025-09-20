KR Market parking shut for renovation, hits Dasara trade

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) closed the Sri Krishna Rajendra (KR) Market's parking facility for renovation, dampening Dasara business when traders witness a surge in sales.</p>.<p>GBA officials told DH a new enterprise won the tender, with parking rates set three times higher than the earlier prices.</p>.<p>Two-wheeler parking previously had five slabs, from Rs 5 for 0-2 hours to Rs 40 for 16-24 hours. The new tender introduces eight slabs, starting at Rs 15 for the first hour and peaking at Rs 175 for 12-24 hours.</p>.<p>The slabs for four-wheelers are the same as two-wheelers with eight slabs, with rates at Rs 24 for the first hour and peaking at Rs 275 for 12-24 hours. Earlier, Rs 100 was charged for 16-24 hours of parking.</p>.<p>Divakar, President of All Traders of SKR Market Merchant's Welfare, told DH: "The parking space here is 18,000 square feet. They could have left one part for the parking, and there was no need for such intensive repairs. If it was completely cleaned and the old vehicles were taken out, it would have been sufficient instead of completely refurbishing it."</p>.From Rs 1 cr to Rs 3 cr: Karnataka Govt expands BBMP commissioners’ project-sanctioning powers.<p><strong>'Time for extra moolah'</strong></p>.<p>Divakar said a lack of parking facility and steep rates crush Dasara business. "This is the season to make that extra moolah. Now, with no parking, the business is dull. If we park our vehicles for 10-12 hours every day, we will end up spending up to Rs 5,000 every month," he added.</p>.<p>Explaining the plans for the parking space, GBA Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao told DH: "The car parking of the market is in a shambles, we are chalking out plans to see if we can make it a state-of-the art parking facility."</p>.<p>The GBA plans to bring together stakeholders to make the place better and cleaner, Rao added.</p>