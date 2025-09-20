Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KR Market parking shut for renovation, hits Dasara trade

GBA officials told DH a new enterprise won the tender, with parking rates set three times higher than the earlier prices.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 02:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 02:15 IST
Bengaluru newsKR MarketDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us