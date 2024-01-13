Makar Sankranti hopes dashed as BBMP evicts Jayanagar street vendors

Bengaluru: Street vendors in Jayanagar 4th Block had set up shop, anticipating brisk business leading up to Makar Sankranti.
However, their hopes were dashed by a sudden eviction on Friday, carried out by BBMP engineers, police, and marshals, citing encroachment on pedestrian spaces.
In November 2023, vendors faced a similar eviction following high court orders and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath’s directive, emphasising designated use of pedestrian areas.
Post-November, seven marshals were stationed to monitor the area. On Friday, all vendors were evicted, and their carts loaded onto a tractor.
Outraged, vendors voiced their frustration, staging a protest that stretched
into the evening.
Manju, a vendor, said they did business around the same place till 12 pm and wanted it extended due to the festive season.
He alleged forceful eviction with men and women pushed without distinction, a claim denied by a senior police officer who maintained that the relocation took place without violence.
Girinath clarified that the civic body is not against vendors, but the eviction is necessary to clear traffic disruptions. He assured vendors they are welcome to operate on other designated roads until a dedicated vending zone is
established.
However, he reiterated that IDs do not grant vendors any right to encroach upon pedestrian spaces and disrupt traffic.