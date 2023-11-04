JOIN US
Namma Metro disruption on Sunday

Train services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli will run as per schedule after 9 am on Sunday.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 22:18 IST

Bengaluru: Metro trains will not run between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am. 

The disruption was necessitated by maintenance works between SV Road and Indiranagar stations that day, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). 

On Sundays, metro services start only at 7 am. So, the disruption will span two hours. 

There will be no change in the schedule at other stations that day, the BMRCL added. 

(Published 03 November 2023, 22:18 IST)
BengaluruNamma Metro

