Namma Metro disruption on Sunday

Bengaluru: Metro trains will not run between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli on Sunday from 7 am to 9 am.
The disruption was necessitated by maintenance works between SV Road and Indiranagar stations that day, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
On Sundays, metro services start only at 7 am. So, the disruption will span two hours.
Train services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli will run as per schedule after 9 am on Sunday.
There will be no change in the schedule at other stations that day, the BMRCL added.