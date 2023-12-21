Millets future staple, healthy choice: Karnataka Agriculture minister  

Anticipating a future where millets emerge as a staple, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy spoke on raising awareness about their nutritional value.
Inaugurating the second edition of the two-day event 'Millet Thintheera?' — organised by the Department of Media Studies and the Centre for Peace Praxis at Christ (Deemed to be) University along with Department of Agriculture, Cheluvarayaswamy promoted millets as a potential solution to numerous health challenges.
He said: “The world grapples with significant issues related to food habits and lifestyles. Engaging discussions about dietary choices are widespread. It is unequivocally established that aligning our dietary patterns correctly can prevent several health problems.”
The event featured comprehensive discussions on millet promotion, the burgeoning millet industry, and strategies for incorporating millet preparations into the food industry's menu.
The initiative aimed to shed light on the pivotal role millets can play in fostering a healthier future amid ongoing global discussions on dietary habits and lifestyles.