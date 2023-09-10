Mitra Habba shines light on neurodiverse talent

Aiming to promote greater integration of the neurodiverse population into society, ‘Mitra Habba,’ held in the city on Saturday, showcased various stalls and events organized by neurodivergent individuals.
Organised by the NGO Mitra For Life, Mitra Habba at the Bangalore International Center featured an art showcase, workshops, and a sensory art display, among other events. Panel discussions and a creative hub titled ‘Art Adda’ made for an exciting day for visitors.
The Maker’s Market combined neurodiverse art and fashion, as demonstrated by Mrinalini Shastry, the co-founder of Six Yards Plus. Shastry explained that her products celebrated the intellectual capabilities of neurodivergent artists.
“The idea is to establish various touchpoints to demonstrate how neurodivergent people, while unique, are fundamentally similar to the rest of us,” she said.
Parents discussed changing cultural and societal perspectives toward neurodiversity and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). They expressed concerns about various issues, including school choices for their children and employment prospects for neurodivergent adults.
They also shared heartwarming stories about the growing inclusivity in
society.