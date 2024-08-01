Moderate rains in Bengaluru waterlog roads, flood KIMS block 

Bengaluru: Traffic was severely disrupted across Bengaluru on Wednesday evening after many roads were waterlogged following light to moderate showers.
A block at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) was also inundated, prompting the staff to relocate patients.
Over two dozen trees have been uprooted across the city, officials said.
In the evening, a large tree trunk got uprooted and fell on Ali Asker Road in central Bengaluru around 6.40 pm, blocking traffic between Millers Road and Infantry Road. The fallen tree crushed two cars while an autorickshaw and a motorist had a narrow escape.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Bengaluru recorded 22.2 mm of rainfall by 8.30 pm on Wednesday.
The IMD forecasts light to moderate rains for the city over the next three days, with wind speeds expected to reach 40 to 50 kmph. The maximum temperature will be around 27°C, while the minimum will hover around 20°C.
Heavy rains and fallen trees caused power disruptions in various parts of the city. Between 7 pm and 8 pm, Bescom received nearly 1,200 phone complaints — double the usual number of calls during that period.
Published 31 July 2024, 23:48 IST