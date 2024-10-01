Home
Motorcyclist run over by BMTC bus, his helmet crushed

The Yeshwantpur traffic police arrested the bus driver, Mohan Kumar, for causing death by negligence.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 03:09 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 03:09 IST
