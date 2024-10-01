Motorcyclist run over by BMTC bus, his helmet crushed

<p>Bengaluru: A motorcyclist died after coming under a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a> bus on CV Raman Road in northern Bengaluru on Monday, police said. </p>.<p>Ishwar (43), a resident of Vidyaranyapura, lost balance and fell from his two-wheeler while trying to give way to a car. At that moment, a preceding BMTC bus drove up at the scene, its wheels running over Ishwar's head and crushing his helmet. He died on the spot, police said, quoting eyewitnesses. </p>.Alert cops steer BMTC bus to safety after driver suffers heart attack.<p>The bus was on its way to Yeshwantpur from Yelahanka. </p>.<p><br>The Yeshwantpur traffic police arrested the bus driver, Mohan Kumar, for causing death by negligence. <br><br>The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Ishwar was a goldsmith by profession. </p>