Mumbai NGO to track malnutrition cases in Bengaluru

A Mumbai-based NGO has undertaken a year-long intervention to raise awareness about malnutrition among new and expectant mothers in Bengaluru.
Malnutrition among the urban poor can arise from inadequate breastfeeding, maternal anaemia, and poor dietary habits of pregnant women, such as the over consumption of fast food, and fasting for extended periods, says Chandrika Rao, director program and impact, Foundation for Mother and Child Health (FMCH).
FMCH has entered into an MoU with the ministry of women and child development to execute this project. The foundation facilitates community learning about healthy diet choices.
The plan is to work with 65 anganwadi centres to assess the dietary habits and gaps in the local communities. They aim to create a database of the height, weight, and growth rate of children from the time of pregnancy until they are two years old. They will collect and record the data on the FMCH Nutree app, built for the project.
Chandrika says that it gets harder to reverse malnutrition after the age of three. “To prevent severe malnutrition, it is essential to intervene early and provide (babies and expectant mothers) sufficient nutrition,” she adds.
They will then provide one-on-one counselling on adapting a nutritious diet. “A lot of migrants don’t know about low-cost local alternatives such as millets. We provide such information,” Chandrika says. They will also teach proper breastfeeding techniques.
FMCH has recruited 10 field officers from Konanakunte, Gottigere, and Kengeri for the job. Suman Huddar is in charge of the Bengaluru operation.