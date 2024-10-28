Home
National award-winning Malayalam film director Ranjith booked in Bengaluru for sexually assaulting man

The case was registered under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the IT Act.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:46 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 09:46 IST
