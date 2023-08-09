National Handloom Day hosted in Bengaluru

A city-based enterprise hosted an all-women event on the occasion of World Handloom Day. Called ‘Celebrating Women and Weaves’, the programme was held at the Indian Institute of World Culture, BP Wadia Road, on Sunday.
The event featured a talk on the handloom industry in India and an audio-visual presentation by Chitra Madhavan on the topic: ‘Kanjivaram Motifs and its Inspiration from Temple Architecture’. The event concluded with a classical dance duet by Sandhya Rao Udupa and Anushree Padmanabha.