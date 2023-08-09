Home
Bengaluru

National Handloom Day hosted in Bengaluru

The event concluded with a classical dance duet by Sandhya Rao Udupa and Anushree Padmanabha.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 20:06 IST

A city-based enterprise hosted an all-women event on the occasion of World Handloom Day. Called ‘Celebrating Women and Weaves’, the programme was held at the Indian Institute of World Culture, BP Wadia Road, on Sunday. 

The event featured a talk on the handloom industry in India and an audio-visual presentation by Chitra Madhavan on the topic: ‘Kanjivaram Motifs and its Inspiration from Temple Architecture’. The event concluded with a classical dance duet by Sandhya Rao Udupa and Anushree Padmanabha. 

(Published 08 August 2023, 20:06 IST)
