New Delhi NGO to manage 142 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A New Delhi-based nonprofit organisation has been awarded the contract to supply food to all BBMP-run Indira Canteens, excluding those in the West and Dasarahalli zones, for the next two years.
The state government, which issued the order last week, will pay Rs 77.13 crore to the NGO, Rural Environment and Water Assets Reproductive and Development Society (REWARDS). This NGO has experience operating some of these subsidised canteens since their inception.
The government order revealed that REWARDS will manage 142 canteens located in the BBMP’s East, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and South zones. The NGO's bid was approximately 19 per cent lower than the BBMP’s estimates.
The Urban Development Department issued the order following approval from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru development. The BBMP will cover 50% of the cost, with the state government funding the remainder.
Shashi Catering Services had submitted the lowest bid for the West and Dasarahalli zones, which has 50 canteens. However, the government did not issue an order for these zones due to an ongoing high court case.
Besides REWARDS, ChefTalk and Adamya Chetana previously managed Indira Canteens in various parts of the city. Due to delayed payments, Adamya Chetana opted not to participate in the recent tender process.
Both ChefTalk and REWARDS have faced allegations of excessive billing in the past. The BBMP’s joint commissioner (finance) filed a police complaint against these agencies for misappropriation of a subsidy provided by the state government for running Indira Canteens. An FIR was lodged by the Halasuru Gate police in January 2020.
