One primary contact of Nipah victim had symptoms, but is stable

Bengaluru: One of the primary contacts of the 24-year-old man, who died due to the Nipah virus in Malappuram, Kerala, developed symptoms, but is stable and under close watch, the Karnataka Health Department said on Thursday.
A statement, issued by the department, noted that 41 primary and secondary contacts are under isolation.
A woman, who was a primary contact, presented with a fever and loose stools, but is now stable and under close watch, confirmed a source from the health department.
“All other primary and secondary contacts are asymptomatic. (There is) no confirmed case in Karnataka till date and the Health Department is taking all necessary steps,” noted the statement.
Published 19 September 2024, 22:07 IST