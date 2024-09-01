Home
Online Kannada classes

DHNS
Last Updated : 31 August 2024, 23:39 IST

Bengaluru: The Kannada Prasara Parishat is conducting online Kannada classes. 

The Basic Spoken Kannada Class Level-1 is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (7.30 pm to 9 pm) or Sundays (10.30 am to noon). The classes will end in the second week of September. 

The Kannada Script Read and Write Class Level-1 is conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7 pm to 8.30 pm). The classes will end in the second week of September. 

The Basic Spoken Kannada Class Level-2 and the Kannada Script Read and Write Class Level-2 classes will commence in due course if there are at least 15 participants. 

For details, contact BV Raghavan at 9448878569 or kannada.parishat@gmail.com. 

Published 31 August 2024, 23:39 IST
