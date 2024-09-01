Bengaluru: The Kannada Prasara Parishat is conducting online Kannada classes.
The Basic Spoken Kannada Class Level-1 is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (7.30 pm to 9 pm) or Sundays (10.30 am to noon). The classes will end in the second week of September.
The Kannada Script Read and Write Class Level-1 is conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7 pm to 8.30 pm). The classes will end in the second week of September.
The Basic Spoken Kannada Class Level-2 and the Kannada Script Read and Write Class Level-2 classes will commence in due course if there are at least 15 participants.
For details, contact BV Raghavan at 9448878569 or kannada.parishat@gmail.com.
