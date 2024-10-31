BBMP seals four buildings on Bengaluru's MG Road for defaulting property tax  

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP’s East Zone on Wednesday sealed four properties in Mittal Town on MG Road for defaulting property tax payments.</p>.<p>The civic body has intensified efforts to target top defaulters in each zone to recover dues before the third quarter ends, when the BBMP’s One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme expires.</p>.Builder resumes construction of illegal structure in Bengaluru a day after BBMP’s demolition.<p>The properties sealed include Pro Financial Services, Amithab Goel, Shanthi R Rao, and Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd, collectively owing approximately Rs 40 lakh to the BBMP after applying the OTS scheme benefits.</p>.<p>Officials report a total of 2,418 properties with outstanding property tax payments, amounting to Rs 66 crore in dues. The BBMP has begun issuing attachment orders to facilitate recovery.</p>.<p>In the last 24 hours, the BBMP has sealed around 115 establishments across the city. </p>