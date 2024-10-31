Home
BBMP seals four buildings on Bengaluru's MG Road for defaulting property tax  

The civic body has intensified efforts to target top defaulters in each zone to recover dues before the third quarter ends, when the BBMP’s One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme expires.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 22:15 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 22:15 IST
