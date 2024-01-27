Parades, cultural events, bike stunts mark Republic Day fete

Bengaluru: The Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in the heart of the city was the epicentre of jubilant patriotism and awe on Friday, as the 75th Republic Day was celebrated with fervour.
Despite chaos and confusion outside the gates of the ground – where, by 8.30 am, pass holders for certain gates were disallowed from entering there and asked to walk further to enter – the mood on the other side of the gates remained high, just like hundreds of mobile phones that were held in the air by visitors who wished to record every moment.
Thirty eight contingents marched past an excited crowd that clapped along with the band’s beats. While people cheered for all the parade participants, the dog squad and various schoolchildren contingents, especially those from Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled also drew the admiration of onlookers.
Nearly 1,400 school children enthralled the audience with their dance drama performances, while people watched the Kalaripayattu display by MEG centre with bated breath.
Just like last year, the motorcycle display by ASC Tornadoes was the cynosure of all eyes, attracting the loudest cheers and claps.
Security breach
A security breach was reported during the event when a person managed to enter the grounds and got closer to the stage. Police personnel present at the ground identified the suspect as Parashurama, an editor of a Mysuru-based Kannada newspaper. He pulled out a sheet of paper from his pocket, reportedly a memorandum, and threw it in the air, causing security personnel to immediately jump into action and detain him.
Sources in the know told DH that he claimed an injustice had occurred to him in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination in 1993. He had allegedly performed similar acts in the past as well, and was once taken into preventive detention, they added.
He secured entry into the ground using a media pass that he claimed to have obtained from the Revenue department.