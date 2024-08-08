Parking restrictions for Lalbagh flower show

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has allowed parking only in designated areas around the botanical gardens.
Two-wheeler users can use the Al-Ameen College premises to park, while both two-wheeler and four-wheeler users can use the parking lots at the Shantinagar BMTC TTMC, Hopcoms (Dr Marigowda Road), and Corporation Circle (JC Road).
Parking is prohibited around the garden on Krumbigal Road, Lalbagh West Gate to RV Teachers College, RV Teachers College to Ashoka Pillar and Siddapura Junction, Siddaiah Road, Lalbagh Road, BTS Road and Dr Marigowda Road (from Lalbagh Main Gate to Nimhans).
Published 07 August 2024, 21:10 IST