BMTC Passenger scratches bus conductor’s face after heated exchange over showing Aadhaar  

Bengaluru: A woman passenger boarding a BMTC bus in Dasarahalli on Sunday allegedly assaulted the conductor after being asked to expedite her ticket purchase, police said.
Monisha, the passenger, has been accused of scratching the face of conductor Sukanya GS, 40, after being requested to quickly present her Aadhaar card for ticket issuance. The verbal escalation reportedly stemmed from Monisha's prolonged phone call while boarding the bus and subsequent delay in showing her ID.
Police sources said Monisha boarded the Dasanapura-Majestic route bus at Dasarahalli metro station around 10 am. Despite repeated requests from Sukanya to present her Aadhaar, Monisha allegedly remained unresponsive, causing frustration and delay on the crowded bus. This eventually led the conductor to raise her voice, prompting Monisha's irritation and the subsequent heated exchange.
“She hurled abuses and shoved the conductor around. Monisha’s sharp nails brushed against Sukanya’s face, leaving marks,” a police officer close to the investigation.
Other passengers intervened to calm the situation, while the driver halted the bus and asked Monisha to get down.
Following the incident, Sukanya sought first aid at a nearby hospital and filed a formal complaint at the Bagalagunte police station.
Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The police officer, however, dubbed it a petty case as Monisha acted on "provocation".