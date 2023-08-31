Passengers irked as BIAL postpones commencement of T2's international operations

Much confusion prevailed among flyers after the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced the postponement of the commencement of all international operations at Terminal 2, which was scheduled for August 31.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the BIAL put out a statement saying that, "The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on August 31, 2023, stands postponed."
"The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers. International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice," the statement added.
The last-minute decision to postpone the starting of international flights from the recently inaugurated terminal of the airport caused much confusion among flyers, with several taking it to social media.
"Is the air india shift to T2 done or is that also postponed", asked one such user on X, below the statement posted by the authorities.
"What about today's AI 175 flight, Air India is issuing boarding passes from T2. This is ridiculous! Have you communicated to the airlines to inform??", said another irate passenger.
Another user expressed his displeasure in the authorities' last-minute decision. "It is a big event. Authority should take their decision for final shifting date should be declared with some margins of atheist 7 days so that traveller's should not be affected", he posted.
According to a BIAL spokesperson who spoke to DH. the decision was taken due to “operational reasons”. “The date of transition will be announced tomorrow (Thursday) and it will be in the next few day," he said..
Regretting the inconvenience caused by the postponement, BIAL requested all international passengers to contact their respective airlines for further information.
Singapore Airlines was scheduled to be the first international carrier to operate from T2, with SQ508/SQ509 between Singapore and Bengaluru announced as the first flight to land in the new terminal’s international zone, at 10.55 am.
