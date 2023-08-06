Prakash Raj explores fraternity in The Wire Dialogues

Actor and political activist Prakash Raj will explore the idea of fraternity in conversation with The Wire editor Seema Chishti in the latest edition of The Wire Dialogues on Sunday. The event will take place at St John's Auditorium, Koramangala, at 6 pm.
“In this edition of The Wire Dialogues, we explore, celebrate, and defend the idea of fraternity – a principle, a feeling, a state of mind, an outlook – which assures both the dignity of the individual and the unity of India, with noted actor and political activist Prakash Raj,” a statement read.
Raj and Chishti's discussion will cover why the country needs to understand and embrace this fundamental and constitutional principle, especially in these times. The discussion will be prefaced with a musical rendition of Kabir's compositions by artist and singer Shabnam Virmani.
Their dialogue will be followed by a question-answer session with Raj, along with Siddharth Varadarajan and MK Venu, the founding editors of The Wire.