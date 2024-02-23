Rahul, Siddaramaiah & DKS summoned by Bengaluru court in defamation case filed by BJP

Bengaluru: A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs on Friday issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to appear before it on March 28, 2024.

The special court judge passed this order in a complaint filed by the BJP, alleging that the Congress leaders had given "false" advertisements against the then-ruling BJP government, including the then-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Special judge J Preeth directed the registration of a criminal case against the accused persons, including the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), for the offence under IPC section 499 of IPC, punishable under IPC section 500.