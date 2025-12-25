<p>Bengaluru: Following concerns over e-khata issuance, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil has asked citizens to raise complaints on the GBA helpline 94806 83695.</p>.<p>"Each case is escalated to concerned ARO/Officer via Sahaya - GBA/Bengaluru City Corporations internal grievance tracking system. Everyday morning, I personally follow up with all 64 AROs to ensure that the referred cases are disposed of," he said in a statement. </p>.<p>Moudgil further said that the GBA had implemented a 'First In First Out' system to process e-khata applications and that applications would be disposed of in a sequence based on when they are filed. </p>.<p>The GBA has urged citizens to stick to the online system to apply for e-khata, raise grievances and avoid visiting the offices. </p>.<p>Citizens can check the status of their e-khata application at https://bbmpeaasthi.karnataka. gov.in/citizen_core/Final_ eKhatha_Status_based_on_ePID</p>