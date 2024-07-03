Rs 12L-worth drugs seized; Nigerian, associate arrested

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested two foreign nationals, including a Nigerian, earlier accused of assaulting Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers, over alleged drug peddling.
The CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing officers caught Emmanuel and Cyril Kofi selling contraband within the Vidyaranyapura police station limits. They seized MDMA crystals, cocaine, and ecstasy pills worth Rs 12 lakh from the suspects.
Preliminary police probe revealed that Emmanuel is a serial offender and has Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in the Vidyaranyapura and Pulakeshinagar police stations.
In April, Emmanuel was accused of attacking three CCB officers along with five other foreign nationals. The officers had gone to arrest one of them in a drug peddling case.
A court has remanded Emmanuel to judicial custody.
Police said the suspects bought drugs from their friends from different Indian states.
In a separate case, the city police arrested a man for selling poppy straws.
Vikas Baburao, a resident of Deepanjali Nagar, West Bengaluru, was arrested by the Konanakunte police, who seized 10 kilograms of poppy straws from him.
Baburao, 25, is suspected of having bought the contraband from dealers in Rajasthan and smuggled it via train.
The last time the Bengaluru police seized poppy straws was in July 2023 from a man named Bulbul Singh, who also smuggled poppy straws from Rajasthan.
The VV Puram police caught Singh with a grinder to powder the poppy straws.
Published 02 July 2024, 23:50 IST