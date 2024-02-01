Bengaluru: Scholarship for SC/ST, minority and poor students

The management of Sree Venkateshwara Educational Institution distributed scholarships to first pre-university students belonging to SC/ST and minority community and economically backward sections who secured good marks in SSLC.
HS Sachchidananda Murthy, former president, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board, was the chief guest at the event. Dr Puttaraju K, administrator of the institution, inaugurated the event.
Also present were Prof Ravi VM, managing trustee, and Dr KV Muniswamy, chairman of the institution; Dr Prakash GE, principal of Sree Venkateshwara PU College; Prof Chandraiah, vice-principal of Sree Venkateshwara Degree College; and Geethanjali, the head mistress.