Six injured in blast triggered by cylinder leak in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

Fire officials said that Fasiha and Asma were admitted to Victoria Hospital with 15 to 20 per cent burns. Salma and Dhaman were referred to the government hospital in Yelahanka and are said to be out of danger, police said, while Afroz and Shahid were admitted to KK Hospital with minor injuries.

"It is suspected that the occupants must have switched on an electric appliance or the stove, which triggered the blast due to the leak. The impact of the blast was also felt in two adjacent residences on the left and behind the house where the blast occurred. Minor cracks were seen on the walls," a fireman said.