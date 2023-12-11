Spurned lover stabs married woman to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in Jagajeevanram Nagar of Western Bengaluru by her cousin’s husband on Sunday evening for distancing herself from him.

The deceased has been identified as Parveen Taj, a resident of JJ Nagar. The incident unfolded at around 4 pm on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Junaid, visited Parveen in the absence of her husband, stabbed her with a knife and fled the scene. She was taken to Victoria hospital, but due to the extreme loss of blood, she succumbed to the injuries.

A senior police officer, investigating the case, told DH that a manhunt has been launched for Junaid and he would be arrested soon.

According to the officer, Junaid was related to Parveen through his wife. He had severed ties with his wife last year following disagreements between them. After the detachment, he developed an illicit relationship with Parveen, who was married to another man.

The officer said: “When Junaid grew close to Parveen, both their families discovered their relationship and warned them to stay away from each other, a year back. However, the former kept trying to woo Parveen.”

Parveen kept dismissing him and Junaid too had given up on her. On Sunday, Junaid visited Parveen’s house and killed her. The immediate trigger for the murder is yet to be known. Prima facie, it appears that the long-standing disappointment over the growing distance between them caused the incident.

An FIR has been registered at JJ Nagar police station under Section 302 of the IPC.