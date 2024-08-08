Techie killed in accident near Silk Board   

Bengaluru: An IT employee from Uttar Pradesh was killed in a road accident near Silk Board Junction on Wednesday morning.
The Madiwala traffic police identified the victim as 25-year-old Manish Kumar, a resident of BTM Layout who worked for an IT company in Mahadevapura. The accident occurred around 11.45 am while he was travelling from 29th Main Road towards Silk Board.
Police said Kumar lost control of his bike while attempting to avoid a collision with a BMTC bus in front of him and crashed into the median.
He sustained injuries to his right leg and abdomen and later died at the hospital due to internal bleeding.
Later that day, a 23-year-old final-year MBA student, Manoj Subbayya, died after crashing his Royal Enfield motorcycle on the Bagaluru-Yelahanka Road.
The accident occurred at 1.20 pm.
Police said Subbayya approached a sharp curve at high speed, lost control of the bike and went over a drain before crashing into a wall on the opposite side of the road.
Published 07 August 2024, 21:07 IST