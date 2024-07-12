Third suspected dengue death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man has died of suspected dengue in the BBMP's East Zone, taking the toll to three in the city.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor told reporters on Thursday that the man from Viveknagar died two days ago of suspected dengue. "We have to now conduct an audit to confirm the same."
Earlier, two persons — one in Kaggadasapura and another in Anjanapura — died of dengue in the city.
The official also confirmed that the audit on the second suspected death of a 11-year-old child from Anjanapura of Bommanahalli Zone was due to dengue.
A bulletin released by the Health Department stated that 171 dengue cases had been reported in the BBMP limits last week. With this, the total number of dengue cases have gone up to 2,463 in Bengaluru.
Since the beginning of July, Bengaluru has consistently reported 130 dengue cases per day.
Earlier this week, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the civic body had taken measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The civic body has doubled manpower deployed to carry out spraying and fogging to reduce mosquito larvae.
In addition, health workers and volunteers are going door to door to create awareness among people.
Published 11 July 2024, 22:24 IST