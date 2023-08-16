Nigerian national among 3 held in seperate incidents for peddling drugs

In two separate incidents, the police apprehended three individuals and seized 270 grams of Afeem and 101 grams of MDMA drugs worth 20 lakh. V V Puram police detained Nigerian national Ezuki, 32, on Monday and confiscated MDMA. He had procured the substance from an acquaintance in Goa and distributed it to students who were attending parties in pubs in and around South Bengaluru.
In another case, Kamakshipalya police arrested two individuals—Chowdhary and Om Singh—both natives of Rajasthan. Police took Chowdhary into custody on August 7, and subsequently, based on his statement, Singh was arrested on August 14. The accused individuals have been charged under the NDPS Act.