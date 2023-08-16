Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nigerian national among 3 held in seperate incidents for peddling drugs

The accused individuals have been charged under the NDPS Act.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 22:48 IST

Follow Us

In two separate incidents, the police apprehended three individuals and seized 270 grams of Afeem and 101 grams of MDMA drugs worth 20 lakh. V V Puram police detained Nigerian national Ezuki, 32, on Monday and confiscated MDMA. He had procured the substance from an acquaintance in Goa and distributed it to students who were attending parties in pubs in and around South Bengaluru.

In another case, Kamakshipalya police arrested two individuals—Chowdhary and Om Singh—both natives of Rajasthan. Police took Chowdhary into custody on August 7, and subsequently, based on his statement, Singh was arrested on August 14. The accused individuals have been charged under the NDPS Act.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 August 2023, 22:48 IST)
BengaluruCrimeDrugsMDMANDPS Act

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT