Nigerian national among 3 held in seperate incidents for peddling drugs

In two separate incidents, the police apprehended three individuals and seized 270 grams of Afeem and 101 grams of MDMA drugs worth 20 lakh. V V Puram police detained Nigerian national Ezuki, 32, on Monday and confiscated MDMA. He had procured the substance from an acquaintance in Goa and distributed it to students who were attending parties in pubs in and around South Bengaluru.