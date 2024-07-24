UP native found hanging from flyover railing in Bengaluru; police treating it as suicide

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging from the railing of a flyover in North Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
The Yeshwantpur police identified the deceased as Akhilesh Sahani, a resident of Doharia village in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
A commuter on the Bengaluru-Mumbai Highway noticed Sahani hanging from the side barrier of the flyover's railing near Muniswamappa Kalyana Mantapa in Yeshwantpur and alerted the police. Sahani was found hanging shirtless, using a wire tethered to the railing, police added.
An officer overseeing the investigation told DH that they are treating the case as a suicide and have filed an unnatural death report. However, they are conducting further investigations to understand the circumstances leading to Sahani's death.
"He arrived in the city two days ago, but the reason for his visit is unknown. We will contact his family and inform them about the incident. For now, the body has been shifted to a private hospital," the officer said, adding that they are working to identify the reason behind the death.
Published 23 July 2024, 21:27 IST