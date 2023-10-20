Violations at Bengaluru's Mudpipe Cafe trigger citywide audit of nightspots

Cut-off box - Show-cause notice issued: BBMP BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) Thrilok Chandra told DH that he has issued show cause notice to two health officers who issued trade licenses to the building that caught fire on Wednesday. “We will take action based on their response” he said. The response was sought following complaints that the trade license was issued by the BBMP without inspecting the restaurant. He also told DH that all zonal officers have been directed to undertake a fresh survey of all restaurants to ascertain whether they are operating as per norms. The civic body is expected to specifically look for the trade license and fire NOCs during the special drive that has already kick-started in a few areas.