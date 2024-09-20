With just 1.8 mm of rain, September unusually dry for Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru: September, the wettest month for Bengaluru, has been unusually dry this year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Bengaluru Urban has received just 1.8 mm of rainfall so far this month, as against the normal of 105.8 mm until September 19, according to N Puviarasan, Head of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru. The mean total rainfall for September is 208.3 mm.
The dry weather has been accompanied by unusually high temperatures. The IMD says the wind has not been strong enough and the total water content has reduced in the atmosphere, preventing cloud formation.
“Thunderstorm activity is low in South Interior Karnataka, but northern districts have received excess rainfall this monsoon,” Puviarasan said.
This, he noted, was a phenomenon observed in other southern states that haven’t received a lot of rain either.
Karnataka has received a total of 869.5 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 19, as against the normal of 768.3 mm. Most of the rainfall was seen from July to the second week of August, following which, rainfall in parts of Karnataka has reduced.
But the coastal region has seen 3,609 mm of rainfall this year, compared to the normal of 2,994.9 mm.
“From August 20 to September 5, the sun shone directly over the state and there were more zero shadow days, with the absence of moisture in the atmosphere, hence temperatures above normal, especially in North Interior Karnataka,” said Puviarasan.
However, the meteorological centre has forecast thunderstorm activity with light to moderate rainfall in the next two days.
