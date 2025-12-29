<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Traders Association has issued a security advisory to its member traders and establishments ahead of New Year celebrations, anticipating heavy footfall across key commercial areas.</p>.<p>With last minute shopping underway, the association has urged heightened vigilance in busy localities such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, St Marks Road, Commercial Street, and Avenue Road.</p>.<p>City police have instructed traders to ensure that all CCTV cameras are functional and that additional cameras are installed within shop premises where required. The association has made it mandatory for establishments to ensure that all CCTV cameras are recording, with a minimum archival capacity of 15 days.</p>.'No crackers, no drugs' | Bengaluru police issues guidelines for New Year events, takes undertakings from pubs.<p>An advisory has also been issued to staff members and store managers to remain vigilant and cooperative throughout the evening of December 31.<br />Traders have been directed to cooperate fully with the police, including adhering to prescribed timings on December 31.</p>.<p>“The safety of our customers, staff, and property tops our priority list. This advisory is a standard preventive measure to ensure that celebrations remain joyous and incident free.”</p>.<p>“We urge all traders to implement these steps diligently and maintain a seamless channel of communication with the police,” said Sreesh R Babu, president of the Bangalore Traders Association.</p>.<p>“We have included traders across the city, and our traders include jewellers, retailers, clothiers, and others. We are expecting a huge crowd of shopping enthusiasts, and we have requested everyone to remain vigilant to prevent any mishaps,” said Rajesh Bantiya, secretary of the association.</p>.<p>The association has also requested traders to ensure adequate lighting and decorations at their outlets.</p>