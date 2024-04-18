Women and children most vulnerable in conflict zones like Gaza, says panel

Speakers at a panel discussion on ‘The Gendered Impact of the Gaza Conflict’ examined how conflicts disproportionately affect women and children, highlighting their unique challenges and vulnerabilities.
The event, organised by the Centre for Research in Social Sciences and Education (CeRSSE) at Jain (Deemed-to-be University), was chaired by Prof Manoharan N, Director of the Centre for East Asian Studies at Christ (Deemed to be University).
“Over 60% of Gaza’s two million population are children and women,” pointed out Dr Debangana Chatterjee, NLSIU assistant professor, who spoke at the
discussion.
“The crippling blockade and recurrent military offensives have devastated lives, with women facing staggering rates of gender-based violence, poverty, trauma and lack of access to basic services like healthcare.”
Debangana said “gendered” goes beyond just oppression directed at a particular gender. It encompasses situations where those in power control those without power, and where marginalised groups unite to fight back against their oppressors.
Dr Aradhana Talwar, Assistant Professor at Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, pointed at the long-standing neglect of gendered impacts within international relations. “Instances of wartime sexual violence are increasing drastically,” she said. Women in conflict zones face injustice from unstable criminal systems.”
She said violence and conflict are normalised, while peace is often viewed as an unrealistic concept. “Nearly 70% of the deaths in Palestine since October have been of women and children,” she pointed out.
The panel called for gender-inclusive policies and women’s voices in peace-building efforts. “Gender-blind humanitarian responses overlook unique vulnerabilities faced by women in war zones,” Aradhana reiterated.
Writer and storyteller Samhitha, who worked in Afghanistan, spoke on the need to capture women’s resilience amid adversity, stressing the need for historical perspective in establishing peace.
CeRSSE member Priyanka Mathur believed nuanced discussions would inspire research on intersectional human security challenges.
