Bill to 'tax' rich Hindu temples defeated in Karnataka Legislative Council

The Opposition in Karnataka on Friday defeated the Congress government’s Bill to take a portion of revenue from rich Hindu temples for a common pool of funds in the state Legislative Council.

Earlier, the Legislative Assembly had passed the Bill, named the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill sought to put 10 per cent of the gross income of Muzrai temples whose gross annual income exceeds Rs 1 crore in the common pool. Also, it sought to use 5 per cent of the gross income in respect of institutions whose gross annual income exceeds Rs 10 lakh but does not exceed Rs 1 crore for the common pool.

(With DHNS inputs)

