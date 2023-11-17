BJP should not become a 'family's party': Senior MLA fires salvo over appointment of BSY's son

Noing that he is not scared of anyone or functioned under compulsion, Yatnal claimed that attempts were made to ‘buy him.'

'Yesterday an agent had come to buy me. I told that chap that I have the capacity to buy 10 people like him. Such cheap things are done.'

To a question whether it was Vijayendra who had sent the 'agent' to him, he said he will disclose when 'the time comes.'

Regarding attempts made by Vijayendra to speak to him, he said: 'I am not the one who spoke to everyone. I speak to those who respect me'.