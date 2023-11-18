BJP starts poster campaign against Siddaramaiah and son Yathindra in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: The BJP has started a poster campaign against the state government in Chikkamagaluru. Some of the posters read "Siddaramaiah shadow CM.”
The posters were pasted on the walls of taluk office, Mescom office, taluk panchayat building and inspection bungalow building.
One of the posters said “YST collection committee circular! For any government related services download Hello Appa App and make the payment,” referring to a video in which Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra at a recent event was overheard talking on the phone purportedly with his father about a “list”. The poster had photos of Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra.
Credit: DH Photo
Another poster said “Energy Minister is missing by pushing state to darkness,” There were also cartoons mocking five guarantee schemes. The police have cleared all the posters.