BU tightens rules for granting autonomy to colleges

The Bangalore University (BU) has decided to bring in more stringent measures for affiliated colleges while granting them autonomy.
Following complaints that the colleges violate university norms and other regulations prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), BU has constituted a committee to inspect colleges which apply for autonomy, to ensure that they follow the norms.
As discussed in the recent Syndicate meeting, it will be mandatory for colleges to follow reservation and roster rules in admissions and while recruiting teachers.
BU registrar (evaluation) R Srinivas said there were complaints of colleges violating UGC norms after getting autonomy.
Complaints
"As there were complaints, we have constituted a committee to inspect colleges which have applied for autonomy. We are thinking of sending the committee even to colleges which have got the status," he said.
Currently, BU has six autonomous colleges and has received applications for autonomy from three affiliated colleges.
"We insisted that the university send a committee to inspect the colleges as there were instances of colleges not following the norms once they get autonomous status," said a senior member of the Syndicate.
SC/ST reservation
The member said some of the colleges which had got autonomous status were not following the norms, mainly those on SC/ST reservation.
The Syndicate had also passed a resolution to withdraw the no objection certificate (NOC) given to colleges, if they were found flouting norms.
Every year
It also resolved to send the inspection committee to autonomous colleges every year.