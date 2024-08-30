Chalavadi dares Karnataka govt to take away his KIADB plot if against norms

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Thursday clarified that he has neither influenced nor snatched away someone else’s opportunity to get a Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) plot in Mysuru.
Reacting to Industries Minister M B Patil’s charges, Narayanaswamy dared the state government to take away his plot if the norms are not followed.
“The BJP government in 2006 allotted a plot to me despite the fact that I was the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s general secretary. I didn’t influence anyone to get it. When Congress came to power (in 2013), no party leader came to my rescue as the KIADB tried to take it away on the pretext of non-compliance of norms. So, I had to seek the court’s intervention to retain the plot,” he said.
“I am not rich like many politicians in the state. I come from a very humble background. So, even building a warehouse was a challenge for me. I have neither snatched away someone’s opportunity nor influenced anyone,” he said.
Published 30 August 2024, 00:03 IST