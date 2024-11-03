Challenge for open debate: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra trade barbs on social media
Following the verbal spat between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra and Siddaramaiah fought online over corruption, atrocities against women, the economy and so on.
ಮಾನ್ಯ @BYVijayendra ಅವರೇ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ @narendramodi ಅವರ ಬದಲಿಗೆ ತಾವೇ ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಸಿದ್ಧ ಎಂದು ನೀವು ಹಾಕಿರುವ ಸವಾಲನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದೆ. ನನ್ನ ಜೊತೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ನಡೆಸುವ ಮೊದಲು ನಿಮ್ಮದೇ ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಾಯಕರಾಗಿರುವ ಬಸನಗೌಡ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ ಯತ್ನಾಳ್ ಮತ್ತು ರಮೇಶ್ ಜಾರಕಿಹೊಳಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಒಂದು ಸುತ್ತು ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಬನ್ನಿ.