Chikkamagaluru: CID launches probe into alleged clash between police and advocates

Chikkamagaluru: A CID team on Wednesday started a probe into the alleged clash between police and advocates.

The CID officials who arrived in Chikkamagaluru collected details on FIR and other details from the police.

Meanwhile, advocate Preetham, who was allegedly assaulted by the police and is facing charges of slapping a policeman, was granted bail from the district court on Wednesday.

The superintendent of police had suspended six police personnel in connection with the assault on advocate Preetham, leading to complaints and counter-complaints between police and advocates.

The police personnel and their family members too had staged a massive protest demanding action against the advocate, and release of the police constable who was arrested with regard to the case.

Meanwhile, in protest against the assault on the advocate by the police, the advocates have begun a silent protest by taking part in court proceedings by wearing a black band around their arm.

CID SP N Venkatesh is leading the investigation. DySP M H Umesh is the investigation officer, while legal advisor R K Kale is also part of the investigating team.