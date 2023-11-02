Siddaramaiah announces free power, water to govt schools

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced that all government schools will get free electricity and drinking water supply. Siddaramaiah was at the Kannada Rajyotsava programme organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy.
This was a long-pending demand of teachers, many of whom were paying power and water bills from their pockets.
Chandrashekar Nugli, general secretary of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association, said that they had submitted a request in this regard. It was surprising that the CM considered the request, he said. “I just passed on a chit to the CM, reminding him about our request. He discussed it with the chief secretary and the principal secretary of the Education department, and announced it,” Nugli said.