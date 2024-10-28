Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises action on Hallikars' demand for category 1 quota

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged on Sunday that it was inappropriate to include the Hallikar community under category 3A since he felt the community was socio-economically backward.</p>.<p>“I have concern for your community. I will send your request for including the community under Category 1 to the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.I will take a suitable decision based on the commission’s report,” Siddaramaiah said addressing a conference of the Hallikar community here.</p>.<p>He conceded that the backwardness of the community had been due to its preoccupation with animal husbandry. “Your community has remained backward socially, economically and politically. It is manifested by the community’s absence in the All-India level bureaucracy,” he said.</p>.<p>The CM contended that the Shudra community as a whole had remained socio-economically backward and shorn of opportunities since it had been deprived of education for centuries. </p>.Ordinance soon to fight illegal constructions, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>“Only through the caste census can we know the population of respective communities and understand their socio-economic and educational situation. Thus, I had ordered the caste census during my first term as the chief minister. The government has received the report, but I have not seen it yet,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>‘Descendants of Krishna’</strong></p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar termed the Hallikars descendants of Krishna and children of Mother Earth.</p>.<p>He assured the community that the government was with them, adding that their demands would be looked into.</p>.<p>“You have a history of 1,200 years and are coming together after 80 years. It’s a good beginning and I hope the community organises itself well in the coming days under the leadership of Nagaraj.” Former CM Veerappa Moily, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Guarantees Implementation Committee Chairman H M Revanna, community leader K M Nagaraj, MLAs S T Somashekar and T B Jayachandra were present.</p>