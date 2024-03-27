Code violations: Material worth Rs 1.3 crore seized

Bengaluru: An amount of Rs 56 lakh in cash, sarees worth Rs 15.36 lakh, 11,781 litres of liquor worth Rs 38 lakh were among materials worth Rs 1.3 crore seized by the election officials in the last 24 hours prior to Tuesday evening.
The total value of the cash and materials seized for the violation of the model code of conduct has reached Rs 48.56 crore, which includes 118.4 kg drugs worth Rs 83 lakh.
As many as 760 FIRs have been booked.
Public have filed 4,924 complaints through Election Commission’s cVigil app. While many of them were related to illegal posters and banners, 53 complaints included illegal distribution of money, 14 others for distributing gifts and coupons and 12 for religious and communal speeches.
(Published 26 March 2024, 22:50 IST)